Garth Brooks expands 2024 Vegas residency run

Garth Brooks has added 18 shows to his Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE.



Happening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the newly announced dates are in September, October and December 2024. They're preceded by shows in 2023 and an April to July 2024 run.



"My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level. I couldn't have picked a better place to play or better people to play for," says Garth.



Tickets go on sale Cyber Monday, November 27, at 10 a.m. PT for the first nine shows, and noon PT for the rest of the nine dates. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, November 21, at 10 a.m. PT.



For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

Garth is currently at country radio with his new Ronnie Dunn-assisted single, "Rodeo Man." The track is off his latest studio album, Time Traveler, which can be purchased with his The Limited Series seven-disc box set now at Bass Pro Shops.

