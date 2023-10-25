Garth Brooks reveals new album title + cover

Garth Brooks has announced his new studio album, Time Traveler, and revealed its album cover.



Produced by Garth, the project will be included in his upcoming seven-disc box set, The Limited Series. The collection will also feature Man Against Machine, Gunslinger, Fun and the three-disc Triple Live.



"There are a lot of different eras on this album, thus the name," says Garth. "Country music's core is sincerity, after that, you can dress it up a thousand different ways. I am so lucky to live under the flag of Country Music."



The Limited Series releases exclusively at Bass Pro Shops on November 7 and is available for preorder now. Orders purchased online will ship in mid-November.



Coming up, Garth's Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk will officially open on Friday, November 24 with a same-day Dive-Bar kickoff concert.

