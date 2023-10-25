Garth Brooks reveals new album title + cover

Courtesy of Blue Rose Inc.

By Jeremy Chua

Garth Brooks has announced his new studio album, Time Traveler, and revealed its album cover.

Produced by Garth, the project will be included in his upcoming seven-disc box set, The Limited Series. The collection will also feature Man Against MachineGunslingerFun and the three-disc Triple Live.

"There are a lot of different eras on this album, thus the name," says Garth. "Country music's core is sincerity, after that, you can dress it up a thousand different ways. I am so lucky to live under the flag of Country Music."

The Limited Series releases exclusively at Bass Pro Shops on November 7 and is available for preorder now. Orders purchased online will ship in mid-November.

Coming up, Garth's Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk will officially open on Friday, November 24 with a same-day Dive-Bar kickoff concert.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

