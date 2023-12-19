George Birge loves spending Christmas in Nashville + Texas

It's not every day that a Texas native gets to spend Christmas in Nashville and the Lone Star State. But that's been the case for George Birge.



The "Mind on You" singer, his wife, Kara, and their two boys traditionally spend Christmas morning in Music City before being Texas-bound that night.



"We have all of our family in Texas, but we're in Tennessee now. And so we kind of split time between the two," George tells ABC Audio.



"Typically what we do, so the kids can wake up and have their Christmas at home, is we do Christmas morning there and then we fly home to Texas Christmas night and make some green chili enchiladas and hang out on a ranch down in Texas," he shares.



"It's pretty good. It's a best-of-both-worlds situation," says George.

"Mind on You" is currently #4 and ascending the country charts. The song's off George's debut album, George Birge: Mind On You, which arrived in May.

