George Birge's got his "Mind" on a remix

Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

George Birge is set to drop a remix of "Mind on You" with charlieonnafriday and Kidd G on Friday, December 15.

"MOY remix drops this Friday with @charonnafriday & @the_kiddg yall hit that pre-save yet??" George posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a preview clip of the track.

"Mind on You" is off George's debut album, George Birge: Mind On You, which arrived in May. It's currently #4 and ascending the country charts.

Coming up, George will open for fellow Texas native Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour. For the full tour schedule and tickets, head to George's website.

You can presave the "Mind on You" remix now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!