George Strait + Chris Stapleton announce 2024 stadium tour

Saddle up, country music fans. George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to continue their run of stadium shows in 2024.



The newly announced nine dates kick off May 4 in Indianapolis before making stops in Jacksonville, Charlotte, Chicago and more. It'll wrap in Las Vegas on December 7. "Pontoon" hitmakers Little Big Town will open for George and Chris.



"I've always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more," shares George. "I've also missed performing in Las Vegas during NFR, so I'm happy to see that show come together in 2024. See you soon!"



Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket sales to the Jacksonville show begin Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. Additionally, American Express card members will have presale access starting Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m.



For a full list of dates and tickets, visit georgestrait.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.