Georgia boys unite: Luke Bryan, Teddy Swims, Quavo are proud of their 'Georgia Ways'

Luke Bryan, Teddy Swims and rapper Quavo want you to know they're real proud of their "Georgia Ways."



That, of course, is the title of their new song, which paints a vivid picture of life in the Peach State.



"That's just how I was raised/ Stuck in my Georgia ways/ Don't care about what you say/ Some s*** won't never change/ That's just how I was raised/ Stuck in my Georgia ways/ Don't care about what you say/ Some s*** won't never change," goes the anthemic, genre-bending chorus.



The accompanying music video brings their story to life with scenes of Luke, Teddy and Quavo fishing, hanging out by bonfires and riding through the countryside, just living their best Georgia boy lives.



And in case you're wondering, Luke's from Leesburg, Teddy's from Conyers and Quavo's an Athens native.



You can watch the very country "Georgia Ways" music video on YouTube and listen to the track now wherever you enjoy music.

