'Get it right, get it tight': Russell Dickerson amps up his fitness for more Russellmania

Russell Dickerson's long been devoted to working out and staying on top of his fitness. But there's no denying that deciding to call your tour Russellmania ups the ante.

"I can't have a tour called Russellmania and be flabbing around up there," he says. "And inspired by Hulk Hogan, obviously, I rip my shirt off at the very end. Oh! I don't want to give it away, but I do. Yeah."

"So I'm like, 'We gotta get it right, get it tight.' So I did, [I] got a trainer and [I'm] focusing more on [it]," he tells ABC Audio. "I like being healthy. I feel amazing. I enjoy eating well and lifting and all that."

The "Happen to Me" hitmaker continues his 2025 Russellmania dates into November, and he's already planning to extend it into 2026. Presales are underway for the Round One Spring Slam Tour, which kicks off in April.

