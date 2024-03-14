Get ready for Chayce Beckham's debut album, 'Bad For Me'

Chayce Beckham has announced his long-awaited debut album, Bad For Me.



Arriving April 5, the 13-track project will feature its lead single, "23," which is currently in the top 10 of the country charts, and "Waylon in 75," a new song that'll drop Friday.



"Once I finished recording this album and had time to live with it, I felt the title Bad For Me fit perfectly," says Chayce. "It sums up a lot of my own faults. I like a lot of stuff that's bad for me, even though it ends up being kryptonite but that's all a part of being human."



"I am so proud of this record," he adds. "I just hope there's a song on this album that makes somebody feel something."



Chayce is currently on his headlining Bad For Me Tour and will join Luke Bryan on Luke's Mind Of A Country Boy Tour this summer. For Chayce's full tour schedule, head to chaycebeckham.com.

Bad For Me is available for presave now.

