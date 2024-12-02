Get ready to step into Koe Wetzel’s 'Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2'

Courtesy of Columbia Record
By Jeremy Chua

Koe Wetzel's ringing in the holiday season with an expanded version of his 2023 Koe Wetzel Presents... Wetzel's Wonderland project.

Arriving Friday as Koe Wetzel Presents... Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2, the seven-track collection will feature four new holiday classics: the Ben Burgess spoken-word intro "'Twas The Night Before Christmas,"  "Run Run Rudolph," "Merry Christmas Baby" and "Silver Bells."

"I f****** love Christmas," Koe says in a release. "It is always a big deal in the Wetzel household, and we wanted to put our own spin on some more holiday classics for you. Ho Ho Ho from Uncle Koe!"

On the non-holiday music front, Koe's currently in the top five of the country charts with his Jessie Murph-assisted single, "High Road."

Here's the track list for Koe Wetzel Presents... Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2:
"'Twas The Night Before Christmas" (performed by Ben Burgess)
"Run Run Rudolph"
"Merry Christmas Baby"
"Silver Bells"
"Please Come Home for Christmas"
"Blue Christmas"
"I'll Be Home For Christmas"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

