Get a taste of Megan Moroney at Nashville's Emo Cowgirl

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard

If you plan to be in Nashville this summer, you might want to stop by and visit The Emo Cowgirl.

While that's Megan Moroney's nickname, it also happens to be the name of her pop-up bar in The Westin Nashville's L27 Rooftop Lounge.

Guests can order signature cocktails like the Am I Okay?, flavored with Bacardi, lemon and blueberry, as well as elevated comfort food. There's also Megan's Closet, which offers exclusive merch and her limited-edition Lane Boots.

Megan launched The Emo Cowgirl on Friday during CMA Fest, and it'll be open through August 31.

This week, the Georgia native tops the chart with "Am I Okay?", a feat she previously accomplished with her debut single, "Tennessee Orange."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!