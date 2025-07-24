Getting to know 'Barbara' better: OD's new album is their most 'diverse stylistically' yet

Old Dominion's forthcoming sixth album, Barbara, features an enigmatic name and a musical palette that's hard to explain.

"With us, we never set out to create one specific thing," Trevor Rosen tells ABC Audio. "We have so many influences that, you know, it's just another collection, I think, of our favorite songs, songs that we would want to listen to when we get in the car. And so it spans stylistically a pretty wide berth."

Lead singer Matthew Ramsey is quick to agree, adding, "This one I think is more diverse stylistically than any of them really."

The 13-song collection arrives Aug. 22, with Barbara pictured on the cover wearing a pink dress, fur and sunglasses, seated underneath an old fashioned hair dryer while smoking a cigarette.

