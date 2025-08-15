Girl dad, reporting for duty: 'Softie' Cole Swindell is all in

Cole Swindell's just finished up his first week as a father, after the arrival of Rainey Gail Swindell on Aug. 7.

So how does he feel about being a girl dad?

Well, being a self-described "softie" who's "emotional and feel[s] things deeper," he already suspects he may be in trouble.

"One of my brothers, he has a [daughter] and he just gave her away at her wedding," he says. "I remember seeing pictures and he's just, you know, tears flowing. He's like, 'You just wait. You just wait.' And I'm like, 'Oh, I'm not saying I won't be [doing the same thing someday].'"

Cole got a preview of his daughter's impact the first time his wife, Courtney Little Swindell, suspected they might be able to hear her heartbeat.

"She found out that if you put your ear to her stomach, you may be able to hear the heartbeat," he tells ABC Audio. "I'm like, 'Nah.' And I did, and no kidding, I just laid there for five minutes, I think. It's just a wild thing."

Fortunately, the new dad has plenty of people to lean on.

"I'm excited and I've got plenty of friends with babies and especially girls," he says. "So I think I got some good advice coming my way."

You can check out "some favorite moments from the best day of our lives" in a new post on Courtney's Instagram.

