GloRilla unveils artists featured on debut album, 'Glorious'

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

GloRilla's Glorious feature list has been revealed, and included are a mix of hip-hop, R&B and gospel artists.

According to a post shared to her Instagram Monday, Latto, Sexyy Red, Megan Thee Stallion and Bossman Dlow will join Glo on her upcoming debut album. Muni Long, Fridayy and T-Pain represent the genre of R&B, and those helping Glo worship God are Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard and Chandler Moore.

"Who yall most excited to hear?" GloRilla captioned the post.

Glorious arrives Oct. 11, featuring lead single "Hollon," out now with an official music video.

