Go inside Lainey Wilson's hippie farmhouse in November's 'Southern Living'

You'll find Lainey Wilson on the November cover of Southern Living, and you can get a glimpse of her house in an article titled "Lainey Wilson's Tennessee Home: Celebrating in style with country's biggest star."

“I always say that this house is kind of like the inverse of me because I feel like a farmhouse on the inside but a hippie on the outside,” she tells the magazine. “And I feel like my house is a farmhouse but a hippie on the inside, you know?”

Southern Living's interview took place in Lainey's basement, which is decorated like "a cozy, kitschy speakeasy."

"For so long, I’ve said, 'When I get a place of my own, I want to walk in and just see a bunch of different colors and feel inspired and creative,'" she explains. "I write a lot of songs in this area. I get to look at these velvet paintings on the wall, I see Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton over here, and I wanna feel inspired."

You can check out the full profile online, complete with a preview of what Lainey's Thanksgiving will be like.

