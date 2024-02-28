"God Gave Me a Girl" hitting #1 was "a very surreal milestone" for Russell Dickerson

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Hitting pause to celebrate milestones is important to Russell Dickerson — and that's what he recently did in Nashville.

Russell and various industry members gathered for a party celebrating three of his chart-toppers: "Every Little Thing," "Love You Like I Used To" and "God Gave Me a Girl," his latest and fifth career #1.

"I always get so pumped with what's ahead that I have to remind myself to take a minute and reflect on all the exciting things that have already happened," Russell said. "Earning my fifth No. One with 'God Gave Me A Girl' was a very surreal milestone - especially with a song so close to my heart."

"I'm so happy we could celebrate three No. Ones," he added. "It was so special to recognize everybody that played a role in getting these songs to the top of the charts - I can't thank everyone enough for their support. And we're just getting started!"

Russell's currently touring across the country on his Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour, with upcoming stops in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Columbus, Ohio, on March 1, March 2 and March 7, respectively.

For tickets and a full list of dates, visit russelldickerson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

