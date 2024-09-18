'Good Lookin' Cookin'': Dolly's always stirring up a country breakfast for Carl

Dolly Parton teamed up with her youngest sister, Rachel Parton George, for their new Good Lookin' Cookin' volume.

Even though she's a much-in-demand global superstar, Dolly does still find time to head into the kitchen. The most frequent beneficiary of her culinary skills? As you might expect, it's her husband, Carl Dean.

"He likes all of it," Dolly responds when asked about his favorites. "We just do, still, those good old country breakfasts. He likes eggs. A lot of times we just either fry eggs or scramble 'em."

The new cookbook includes the recipe for country ham and biscuits, which is right in line with Dolly and Carl's fondness for early morning fare.

"The last few couple weeks, I've been doing a little bit of country ham along with some over-easy eggs, which he likes, and made some biscuits and all that," Dolly tells ABC Audio. "And sometimes I'll stir up a little gravy as well, because I love that."

"I can do white or brown gravy and they both taste good," she adds.

Good Lookin' Cookin' features 80 recipes, as well as a dozen menus for special occasions. There's even an audiobook that features Dolly and Rachel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.