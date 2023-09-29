Grab tickets to this year's CMA Awards

Country Music Association

By Jeremy Chua

Tickets for the 57th CMA Awards are available now.

The annual event is set to take place Wednesday, November 8, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will return as hosts for a second year.

To attend Country Music's Biggest Night in person, visit Ticketmaster's website. 

For information on the showtime, attire, entry, bag policy and more, visit cmaawards.com.

Not planning to head to Music City for the 2023 CMA Awards? Then be sure to catch it live November 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

