Greenville, Ohio 7-day weather forecast

By Stacker

Stacker created the forecast for Greenville, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 70 °F on Saturday, while the low is 39 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 60 °F, low of 39 °F (47% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:57 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 63 °F, low of 46 °F (55% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:56 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 64 °F, low of 42 °F (64% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:54 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 62 °F, low of 53 °F (79% humidity)

- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 67 °F, low of 51 °F (60% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 70 °F, low of 55 °F (50% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Near gale (32 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 53 °F, low of 40 °F (36% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Strong breeze (25 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:46 PM

