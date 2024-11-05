Guess who's Thomas Rhett's next collaborator?

Thomas Rhett is reuniting with his friend and pop star Teddy Swims for a collab version of "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman."



While a release date hasn't been shared yet, Thomas recently hopped on social media to share a teaser clip of the track.



"Been a long time coming," Thomas captioned his post on social platform X, which featured them dancing and singing along to their duet in a country-influenced getup.



"There's somethin' 'bout a woman/ Somethin' 'bout the way they bring ya to your knees/ Somethin' 'bout a woman/ Somethin' 'bout a woman does somethin' to me/ Make your heart start to beat/ Make you sweat, make you dream/ Lose your mind, lose your sleep/ Pushin' me, doin' things I thought I couldn't/ Aw, there's just somethin' 'bout a woman," Thomas and the "Lose Control" hitmaker sing as they take turns singing the melody and harmony.



This isn't the first time the multigenre vocalists have recorded a song together. In 2020, Teddy enlisted Thomas to feature on his infectious tune "Broke."



You can check out the full teaser clip of Thomas and Teddy's "Somethin' Bout a Woman" on Thomas' X.



"Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" is off Thomas' latest album, About A Woman. Its lead single, "Beautiful as You," is currently in the top 10 and ascending the country charts.



Tickets to Thomas' 2025 Better In Boots Tour are available now at thomasrhett.com.

