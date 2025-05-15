'Guitar Town': Chris Young lends another musician a helping hand

Chris Young knows what it feels like when an airline destroys your guitar, so he was eager to help a fellow musician in that situation.

His publicist confirms the "Young Love & Saturday Nights" hitmaker recently stepped in and bought acquaintance Sam Hayes a new guitar after his was damaged during a flight on United Airlines.

“A long time ago, when I was living in Texas, I had my guitar broken on a flight," Chris explains. "I know what that feels like, so I was just trying to help out a friend."

"In the country music industry, we try to take care of each other. I hope one day someone else will repay in kindness after hearing about this," he adds.

While United offered to reimburse Hayes for a new guitar, he'd have to come up with the money out of pocket, something Chris also knows is hard for an up-and-coming musician. You can read more about the story via Nashville station WSMV.

Chris just released his new single, "Til the Last One Dies," his first for his new label, Black River Records.

