The 'hard' road for a 'hummingbird': Trace Carly Pearce's changes through her music

If you listen to 2017's Every Little Thing, you'll hear a very different Carly Pearce than on her new album, hummingbird: no rain, no flowers.

"I was super scattered on my first record," she says. "I was still feeling like I was not good enough because so many people for years had told me I wasn’t good enough. I still had body image issues that I was dealing with, and just kind of was in a tornado of like, 'Oh my goodness.' I wasn’t in a good relationship, that wasn’t serving me well."

But Carly felt a need to change — one she believes you can see on subsequent albums.

"I feel like I’ve unpacked a lot of things through the last few years," she reflects, "and really tried to do some 'self-working' and just really get to the core of why some of the things are the way they are, and how can I improve myself."

"Just really getting to a place of: 'I am who I am. I like who I am. I don’t need somebody else's approval to tell me that I'm worthy.' And that was hard," she adds.

The deluxe version of hummingbird features Carly's latest hit, "truck on fire."

