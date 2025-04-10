HARDY gets 'COUNTRY!' as he makes Opry debut and drops new EP

Believe it or not, HARDY's never played the Grand Ole Opry. But that's something he plans to change on April 29, as he prepares to launch his new EP, COUNTRY!

The first two tracks from the collection, "Favorite Country Song" and "Buck on the Wall," arrive on Friday.

“Two new songs -- I'm extremely excited,” HARDY says. “Both songs remind me of a very special place, the place where I grew up, the place where I became who I am -- my deer camp. It's now the only place I have to go home to since somebody lives in my childhood home."

"I feel like it's been a long time coming to put out some music that gets back to my roots," he adds.

While HARDY hasn't revealed how many tracks are on the COUNTRY! EP, it's set to drop May 2. Later in the month he launches his Jim Bob World Tour, with Koe Wetzel joining him on most of the dates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.