HARDY and Koe Wetzel are in the Outlaw beer business

HARDY, Outlaw CEO Ari Opsahl and Koe Wetzel (Outlaw Light Beer)
By Stephen Hubbard

Wanna have a beer with HARDY and Koe Wetzel? Well, you can — sort of.

You see, both Koe and HARDY are partners in Outlaw Light Beer, along with Big Loud, HARDY's record label.

The beverage was launched in 2023 and is now "the country's fastest-growing domestic light beer," according to a news release.

"As soon as I heard the name Outlaw, I thought, 'Yeah, that sounds about right,'" Koe says. "It felt like something made for me and my fans. What I love about the brand is that it's not pretentious — it's just good beer, plain and simple."

For a limited time, you'll even find special cans with HARDY's face on them hidden in cases of Outlaw — if you're lucky, that is. The limited-edition cans can be redeemed for HARDY concert tickets, T-shirts, posters or a Kanga cooler.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!