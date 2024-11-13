HARDY's about to be a girl dad

HARDY's about to add another job to his resume: full-time girl dad.



The "One Beer" singer and his wife, Caleigh Ryan, announced the gender of their first child on Instagram alongside a carousel of them painting a white wall pink.



"Getting ready for her," Caleigh captioned the post.



"She's gonna be a force," Lainey Wilson said in her congratulatory comment.



HARDY and Caleigh first announced their pregnancy in October, with Caleigh writing in the post, "You have been our favorite little secret to keep [.] Baby Hardy coming February 2025."



HARDY and Caleigh tied the knot in October 2022 in Nashville after four years of dating.

