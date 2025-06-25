Hear Charles Kelley cover Cyndi Lauper on 'Songs for a New Moon'

By Stephen Hubbard and Andrea Dresdale

Lady A hitmaker Charles Kelley is officially in a new phase, as his Songs for a New Moon is now available to stream or download.

"9 years since my debut solo album, The Driver," he remarked on Tuesday.

Though Charles' first effort was nominated for a country Grammy, it failed to get the radio airplay he'd hoped for. That's certainly not the case with his more pop-oriented second record, since "Can't Lose You" is already a top-10 adult contemporary hit.

In addition to 14 originals he co-wrote himself, it includes covers of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" and The Killers' "Here with Me."

On his Instagram Story, Charles reveals that he bought his own album — "I still do that, I love doing that" — and notes, "This whole record is dedicated to my wife [for] helping me come through the other side," seemingly a reference to his sobriety journey.

"I hope y'all enjoy it, I hope it brings you joy," he adds. "I hope you can find some stuff in there too that really inspires you, that you can relate to. But most of all, I hope that you really just feel it, and enjoy it and share it. It was a labor of love, this record and so happy that it is out."

You can tune in to see him perform "Can't Lose You" Wednesday on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

