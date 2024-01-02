Hear a preview of Conner Smith's "Roulette on the Heart"

With his debut album's arrival just weeks away, Conner Smith is giving fans a sneak peek at his forthcoming Hailey Whitters-assisted track, "Roulette on the Heart."



Conner shared an Instagram Reel of him performing the unreleased song on his acoustic guitar, next to a fireplace.



"Picking you up's like picking up a gun/ Your kiss is the trigger/ When daddy met you yeah he told me 'son you better be careful with her'/ Eyes like an angel, heart like a thief/ You're perfectly complicated/ My hands on you, your hands on me/ I love you and I hate it," Conner sings over gently-strummed guitar chords.



Smoky Mountains arrives on January 26 and is available for preorder and presave now. Its second single, "Creek Will Rise," is currently #14 on the country charts.

Here's the full track list for Smoky Mountains:

"Smoky Mountains"

"Creek Will Rise"

"Roulette on the Heart" (featuring Hailey Whitters)

"Heatin' Up"

"Baby, I"

"Meanwhile in Carolina"

"Boots in the Bleachers"

"Take It Slow"

"Trouble"

"I Hate Alabama"

"Regret in the Morning"

"God Moments"

