Hear a snippet of Post Malone + Tim McGraw's collab

Post Malone hopped on social media to share a snippet of his new collab with Tim McGraw, "Wrong Ones."



The clip starts slow before drumbeats take the tempo up a notch.



"Girl, come on and get you some/ And it's hard to walk a straight line when they curvin' up them jeans/ I'm just lookin' for the right one/ But them wrong ones keep lookin' at me," Posty and Tim sing in the short preview.



"Wrong Ones" is the opening track for Posty's forthcoming debut country album, F-1 Trillion. Arriving Aug. 16, the 18-song record includes lead singles "Pour Me a Drink" with Blake Shelton and "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen, as well as unreleased collabs with Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and more.



Posty's also gearing up for his Grand Ole Opry debut on Aug. 14 before kicking off his F-1 Trillion Tour in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 8. You can grab tickets now at postmalone.com.



Here's the star-studded F-1 Trillion track list:



"Wrong Ones (feat. Tim McGraw)"

"Finer Things (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)"

"I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)"

"Pour Me a Drink (feat. Blake Shelton)"

"Have the Heart (feat. Dolly Parton)"

"What Don't Belong to Me"

"Goes Without Saying (feat. Brad Paisley)"

"Guy for That (feat. Luke Combs)"

"Nosedive (feat. Lainey Wilson)"

"Losers (feat. Jelly Roll)"

"Devil I've Been (feat. ERNEST)"

"Never Love You Again (feat. Sierra Ferrell)"

"Missin' You Like This (feat. Luke Combs)"

"California Sober (feat. Chris Stapleton)"

"Hide My Gun (feat. HARDY)"

"Right About You"

"M-e-x-i-c-o (feat. Billy Strings)"

"Yours"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.