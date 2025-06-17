Here's the complete rundown of ABC's 3-hour CMA Fest special

The 52nd CMA Fest took place earlier in June in Nashville, but on June 26 it will come to life again on ABC.

You can watch a brief preview of the three-hour special hosted by Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde now.

Tickets for CMA Fest 2026 go on sale the same day the special premieres, becoming available at 10 a.m. CT.

Here a rundown of the performances you can expect to see starting at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 26, on ABC, before the show becomes available on Hulu the next day:

Trace Adkins – "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk"

Jason Aldean – "Whiskey Drink"

Jason Aldean and Travis Tritt – "It's A Great Day To Be Alive"

Kelsea Ballerini – "Baggage"

Dierks Bentley – "She Hates Me"

Dierks Bentley and Zach Top – "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)" and "Mountain Music" Medley

Brooks & Dunn and Lainey Wilson – "Play Something Country"

Brooks & Dunn and Marcus King – "Rock My World (Little Country Girl)"

Luke Bryan – "Country Song Came On"

Jordan Davis – "Bar None"

Riley Green – "Worst Way"

Cody Johnson – "The Fall"

Cody Johnson and Carín León – "She Hurts Like Tequila"

Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll – "Hard Fought Hallelujah"

Ella Langley – "weren't for the wind"

Ashley McBryde – "Rattlesnake Preacher"

Parker McCollum – "What Kinda Man"

Scotty McCreery – "Five More Minutes"

Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay?"

Rascal Flatts – "Life Is A Highway"

Rascal Flatts and Carly Pearce – "My Wish"

The Red Clay Strays – "No One Else Like Me"

Darius Rucker – "Wagon Wheel"

Dylan Scott – "Country Till I Die"

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll – "Amen"

Blake Shelton – "Stay Country or Die Tryin'"

Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins – "Hillbilly Bone"

Zach Top – "I Never Lie"

Keith Urban – "Straight Line"

Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug – "All The Way"

