Here's how Chris Janson keeps the positive + "Good Vibes" going

How does Chris Janson stay positive? Well, first, it starts with "making memories."



The "Good Vibes" singer recently hopped on Instagram to share with fans how he maintains positivity in his life.

Looking at a framed photo of his daughter, Georgia, Chris says, "Here for instance, this is a great memory when we first built the pond. And that's little Georgia at a much younger age. Not too long ago, but she's grown a lot. And that was a big bass she caught out of here."



Continuing to describe another photo of one of his children, the "Power of Positive Drinkin'" singer shares, "Here's a picture of me and Jesse in Colorado catching a record book trout. I didn't catch it, he did, and that keeps me positive and happy."



Chris also said he loves "the little things in life" like cigars, fires and "a nice fireplace."



You can watch the full video now on Chris' Instagram.



Chris is currently in the top 30 of the country charts with "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.