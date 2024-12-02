Here's what Trisha Yearwood + Amy Grant love about this year's 'CMA Country Christmas'

It's no secret that Trisha Yearwood's a big Amy Grant fan.



When asked what her favorite part of this year's CMA Country Christmas was, she picked her co-host's performance.



"I think my favorite thing, honestly, this year is the show open because it's one of [Amy's] songs," Trisha shares in an interview. "It's a classic, and it's a song I've been singing since I was 15. So I'm just excited to get to sing that with [Amy]."



Amy, on the other hand, is thrilled every time gospel music icon CeCe Winans takes the stage.



"I love all the music this year. I mean, CeCe Winans. Gah-lee!" says Amy, before recounting the filming process that required CeCe to sing twice. "I thought, 'If I were in the audience I will be like, "Oh no, it can't be over yet."'"



"I don't ever remember doing a rehearsal for a show, ever, that people got choked up in the rehearsal," she adds, "and we've kind of all got choked up doing this for one thing or another. Somebody's song or the dancers."



Trisha adds, "It's been really special."



CMA Country Christmas airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.