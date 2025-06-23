Here's what you can expect from Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem tour

Morgan Wallen kicked off his 20-show I'm the Problem stadium tour Friday with two concerts at Houston's NRG Stadium.

NFL Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, Drake, Houston Astros legend Roger Clemens and local celebrity Mattress Mack all helped walk him out onto the stage.

Half of the 25-song set list came from his new album, I'm the Problem, which is currently spending its fifth week atop the Billboard 200.

"I'm gonna play one of my most personal songs, and one of the songs that means the most to me right now off this new record," he said while introducing his new radio single, "I Got Better."

Koe Wetzel joined him to perform his first hit, "Up Down."

Wallen also traveled to the B stage at back of the venue to do "Cover Me Up," "I'm a Little Crazy" and "Sand in My Boots."

“One thing that I miss about playing those smaller places is I could go out on stage every night, and I could pretty much look at every single person in the eyes," he commented. "That's not possible now, but this is my best attempt at getting a little bit closer to you, so I want to sing a few songs back here, acoustic-style.”

Morgan's tour rolls on to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, Saturday with Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert.

