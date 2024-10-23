Here's when + where you can catch Dolly's 'Threads: My Songs in Symphony'

The nationwide show dates for Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony have been unveiled.



They'll kick off at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on March 20, 2025, and hit Fort Wayne, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Birmingham and more before wrapping in Eugene, Oregon, on May 1, 2026.



Teaming with the Nashville Symphony, each set will bring to life Dolly's hits, such as "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You" and "Coat of Many Colors" through a visual-musical display of the global icon's life story and music journey. Guest vocalists and musicians will also be featured, and Dolly will make an in-person appearance at the premiere show in Music City.



"The threads of my life are woven together through my songs. That's why this project, Threads: My Songs In Symphony, is so special to me," Dolly shares in a press statement.



"It's all about sharing my music and my musical journey with audiences in a new way," she adds. "I'm really excited for fans to experience it for the first time with the Nashville Symphony!"



Tickets for the Nashville show go on sale Nov. 1 at nashvillesymphony.org.



You can find a full list of dates and more information on Dolly's Threads: My Songs in Symphony at dollysymphony.com.

