Here's your star-studded 'CMA Country Christmas' lineup

Robby Klein/ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Get your Christmas hats and jingle bells ready. The most wonderful time of the year is here.

The Country Music Association has announced its star-studded 15th annual CMA Country Christmas lineup.

Taped in front of a live audience in Nashville, the special will feature performances by Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBrydeBrittney Spencer, Christian duo for KING + COUNTRY, Mexican star Carin León, gospel music icon CeCe Winans and hosts Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant.

Here's a list of songs that'll be performed:

Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant - "Sing Your Praise to the Lord" and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town"
Amy Grant - "Tennessee Christmas"
Trisha Yearwood - a Christmas medley
Cody Johnson - "White Christmas"
Jon Pardi - "400 Horsepower Sleigh"
Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer - "Man With the Bag"
for KING + COUNTRY with Carin León - "O Come, O Come Emmanuel"
CeCe Winans - "Joy to the World"

CMA Country Christmas airs Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

