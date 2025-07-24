Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest-earning counties in Ohio.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual's educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

The 2023 real median household income in the U.S. was $80,610, an increase of 4.0% from 2022, the first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2023 5-year estimate median household income.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Ohio.

#50. Tuscarawas County

- Median household income: $64,494

- Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.5%

#49. Darke County

- Median household income: $64,654

- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.2%

#48. Carroll County

- Median household income: $64,675

- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.0%

#47. Perry County

- Median household income: $64,737

- Households earning over $100k: 27.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.4%

#46. Ashland County

- Median household income: $64,991

- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.2%

#45. Seneca County

- Median household income: $65,020

- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.7%

#44. Van Wert County

- Median household income: $65,344

- Households earning over $100k: 27.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.2%

#43. Stark County

- Median household income: $65,740

- Households earning over $100k: 29.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.6%

#42. Huron County

- Median household income: $65,972

- Households earning over $100k: 27.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.2%

#41. Clinton County

- Median household income: $68,125

- Households earning over $100k: 28.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.8%

#40. Paulding County

- Median household income: $68,167

- Households earning over $100k: 29.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.1%

#39. Erie County

- Median household income: $68,431

- Households earning over $100k: 31.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.4%

#38. Logan County

- Median household income: $69,183

- Households earning over $100k: 32.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.3%

#37. Hancock County

- Median household income: $69,699

- Households earning over $100k: 32.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.6%

#36. Brown County

- Median household income: $69,990

- Households earning over $100k: 31.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.5%

#35. Lorain County

- Median household income: $70,693

- Households earning over $100k: 34.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.5%

#34. Hamilton County

- Median household income: $70,816

- Households earning over $100k: 35.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.1%

#33. Summit County

- Median household income: $71,016

- Households earning over $100k: 34.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.8%

#32. Morrow County

- Median household income: $71,047

- Households earning over $100k: 31.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.2%

#31. Preble County

- Median household income: $71,237

- Households earning over $100k: 32.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.8%

#30. Wayne County

- Median household income: $71,769

- Households earning over $100k: 30.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.5%

#29. Wyandot County

- Median household income: $71,878

- Households earning over $100k: 29.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.2%

#28. Shelby County

- Median household income: $72,822

- Households earning over $100k: 33.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.1%

#27. Portage County

- Median household income: $72,822

- Households earning over $100k: 35.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.6%

#26. Fulton County

- Median household income: $72,866

- Households earning over $100k: 33.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.8%

#25. Pickaway County

- Median household income: $72,927

- Households earning over $100k: 34.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.8%

#24. Wood County

- Median household income: $73,124

- Households earning over $100k: 35.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.0%

#23. Defiance County

- Median household income: $73,615

- Households earning over $100k: 31.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.7%

#22. Franklin County

- Median household income: $73,795

- Households earning over $100k: 36.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.7%

#21. Knox County

- Median household income: $73,988

- Households earning over $100k: 32.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.5%

#20. Miami County

- Median household income: $74,175

- Households earning over $100k: 35.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.5%

#19. Champaign County

- Median household income: $74,239

- Households earning over $100k: 32.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.2%

#18. Holmes County

- Median household income: $74,774

- Households earning over $100k: 36.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.0%

#17. Ottawa County

- Median household income: $75,728

- Households earning over $100k: 37.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.0%

#16. Auglaize County

- Median household income: $76,454

- Households earning over $100k: 34.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.8%

#15. Lake County

- Median household income: $77,952

- Households earning over $100k: 37.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.7%

#14. Mercer County

- Median household income: $78,036

- Households earning over $100k: 37.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.9%

#13. Henry County

- Median household income: $79,267

- Households earning over $100k: 33.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.7%

#12. Licking County

- Median household income: $81,033

- Households earning over $100k: 40.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.2%

#11. Butler County

- Median household income: $81,194

- Households earning over $100k: 40.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.8%

#10. Putnam County

- Median household income: $82,785

- Households earning over $100k: 38.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.7%

#9. Clermont County

- Median household income: $83,178

- Households earning over $100k: 40.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.2%

#8. Madison County

- Median household income: $83,229

- Households earning over $100k: 41.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.2%

#7. Greene County

- Median household income: $85,218

- Households earning over $100k: 42.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.7%

#6. Fairfield County

- Median household income: $87,069

- Households earning over $100k: 43.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.9%

#5. Medina County

- Median household income: $92,660

- Households earning over $100k: 46.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.7%

#4. Geauga County

- Median household income: $100,783

- Households earning over $100k: 50.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 8.6%

#3. Warren County

- Median household income: $107,843

- Households earning over $100k: 54.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 8.2%

#2. Union County

- Median household income: $109,506

- Households earning over $100k: 54.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 6.6%

#1. Delaware County

- Median household income: $130,088

- Households earning over $100k: 62.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 6.4%