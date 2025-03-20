Highest-rated Class of 2025 men's basketball recruits from Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Class of 2025 basketball recruits from Georgia using data from 247Sports.

The college basketball recruiting class of 2025 is packed with elite talent, featuring a deep pool of skilled guards, versatile wings, and dominant big men. Top programs like Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas battled for commitments from the nation's best prospects, many of whom have showcased their abilities on the AAU circuit and in national events. With NIL deals playing an increasing role in recruiting, players are weighing not just coaching and development but also financial opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2025 basketball recruits from Ohio using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking. Data is as of March 13, 2025.

#8. Arness Lawson (SG)

- National rank: #248 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #43

- College: Duquesne

- High school: Pickerington North (Pickerington, OH)

#7. Damon Friery (PF)

- National rank: #209 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #43

- College: Dayton

- High school: St Ignatius (Cleveland, OH)

#6. Curtis Stinson Jr. (PG)

- National rank: #208 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #23

- College: not committed

- High school: Western Reserve Academy (Hudson, OH)

#5. Antione West (SG)

- National rank: #177 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #32

- College: Purdue

- High school: Whitmer (Toledo, OH)

#4. Ricardo Greer Jr. (SG)

- National rank: #172 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #29

- College: NC State

- High school: Archbishop Alter (Dayton, OH)

#3. Kruz McClure (SG)

- National rank: #147 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #22

- College: DePaul

- High school: Westerville South (Westerville, OH)

#2. Tyler Kropp (PF)

- National rank: #141 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #30

- College: Northwestern

- High school: Olentangy Liberty (Powell, OH)

#1. Dorian Jones (SG)

- National rank: #109 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #18

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Richmond Heights (Cleveland, OH)

