Highest-rated Class of 2026 men's basketball recruits from Ohio

From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport's school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over 900,000 student athletes play on their high school basketball team, according to 2023-24 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 schools competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 basketball recruits from Ohio using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking.

#8. Alex Smith (PF)

- National rank: #185 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #33

- College: Ohio State

- Offers: Bowling Green, Bryant, Cincinnati, Indiana

- High school: Upper Arlington (Columbus, OH)

#7. Chris Powell (SG)

- National rank: #175 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #35

- Offers: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Bryant, Oklahoma State, Quinnipiac

- High school: Buchtel (Akron, OH)

#6. Collin Ross (PF)

- National rank: #135 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #27

- Offers: Akron, Appalachian State, Kennesaw State, Kent State, Murray State

- High school: SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH)

#5. TJ Crumble (PF)

- National rank: #129 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #24

- Offers: Arizona State, Cincinnati, DePaul, Eastern Michigan, Florida State

- High school: Richmond Heights (Cleveland, OH)

#4. Tarris Bouie (SG)

- National rank: #74 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- Offers: Alabama, Cincinnati, Marquette, Missouri, Ole Miss

- High school: SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH)

#3. Marcus Johnson (PG)

- National rank: #30 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: Ohio State

- Offers: Ohio State, Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois

- High school: Garfield Heights (Cleveland, OH)

#2. Alex Constanza (SF)

- National rank: #14 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- Offers: Illinois, Syracuse, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn

- High school: SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH)

#1. Anthony Thompson (SF)

- National rank: #11 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- Offers: Auburn, BYU, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas

- High school: Western Reserve Academy (Hudson, OH)