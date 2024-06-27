Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Cincinnati by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Cincinnati.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#27. Szechuan House

- Rating: 3.8/5 (55 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 11762 Lebanon Road Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: buffets, chinese, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#26. Meritage

- Rating: 3.9/5 (216 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 40 Village Sq Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: new american, seafood, sandwiches

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#25. Pelican's Reef

- Rating: 3.9/5 (299 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 7261 Beechmont Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#24. Crafty Crab Kenwood

- Rating: 3.9/5 (38 reviews)

- Address: 7677 Montgomery Road Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, cajun/creole

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#23. Ravis Hyderabad House

- Rating: 4.0/5 (95 reviews)

- Address: 9536 Cincinnati Columbus Road Ste 5 Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: indian, halal, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#22. Lake Nina Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0/5 (74 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 7200 Pippin Road Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: cafes, seafood, sandwiches

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#21. Council Oak Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0/5 (31 reviews)

- Address: 1000 Broadway St. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#20. Embers

- Rating: 4.0/5 (258 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 8170 Montgomery Road Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: sushi bars, seafood, steakhouses

- Read more on Yelp

Canva

#19. Mike's Fish & Chicken

- Rating: 4.0/5 (21 reviews)

- Address: 10978 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: chicken wings, seafood, fast food

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#18. Yummy Crab House

- Rating: 4.0/5 (21 reviews)

- Address: 1216 West Kemper Road Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#17. Golden Chen

- Rating: 4.1/5 (56 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4530 Eastgate Blvd. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: chinese, seafood, soup

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#16. Alabama Fish Bar

- Rating: 4.2/5 (161 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 1601 Race St. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#15. Mr. Crab House

- Rating: 4.2/5 (68 reviews)

- Address: 3280 Highland Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, cajun/creole, bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#14. Tony's of Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.3/5 (379 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 12110 Montgomery Road Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood, new american

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#13. Sichuan Palace

- Rating: 4.4/5 (74 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 343 Calhoun St. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: szechuan, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#12. Yummy Sushi

- Rating: 4.4/5 (78 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 5848 Cheviot Road Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: sushi bars, japanese, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#11. Cousins Maine Lobster - Cincinnati

- Rating: 4.4/5 (15 reviews)

- Address: Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, food trucks, sandwiches

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#10. Carlo & Johnny

- Rating: 4.4/5 (375 reviews)

- Price level: $$$$

- Address: 9769 Montgomery Road Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#9. The Precinct

- Rating: 4.4/5 (628 reviews)

- Price level: $$$$

- Address: 311 Delta Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#8. Ninja Grill

- Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)

- Address: 9574 Colerain Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: japanese, seafood, asian fusion

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#7. Emery

- Rating: 4.5/5 (101 reviews)

- Address: 6914 Wooster Pike Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: seafood, american

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#6. Alara

- Rating: 4.5/5 (28 reviews)

- Address: 5410 Medpace Way Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: salad, seafood, cocktail bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#5. Onolicious Hawaii

- Rating: 4.5/5 (131 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1005 Walnut St. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: hawaiian, seafood, poke

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#4. Yummi Xpress

- Rating: 4.6/5 (14 reviews)

- Address: 7733 Reading Road Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: caribbean, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#3. Nolia

- Rating: 4.6/5 (105 reviews)

- Address: 1405 Clay St. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: southern, seafood, cocktail bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#2. La Jaiba Seafood And Taqueria

- Rating: 4.7/5 (316 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 11941 Montgomery Road Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: mexican, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#1. Atwood Oyster House

- Rating: 4.8/5 (25 reviews)

- Address: 1220 Vine St. Cincinnati, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.