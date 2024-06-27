Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#9. JJ 's Fish and Chicken

- Rating: 3.1/5 (14 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1888-1898 Needmore Road Dayton, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

#8. Brixx Ice Company

- Rating: 3.3/5 (66 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 500 East 1st St. Dayton, Ohio

- Categories: sports bars, seafood, american

#7. La Pinata - Dayton

- Rating: 3.5/5 (89 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 9505 Dayton Lebanon Pike Dayton, Ohio

- Categories: mexican, seafood, cocktail bars

#6. Jay's Seafood

- Rating: 3.6/5 (192 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 225 East 6th St. Dayton, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

#5. The Chop House

- Rating: 3.7/5 (184 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 7727 Washington Village Drive Dayton, Ohio

- Categories: steakhouses, new american, seafood

#4. Quincy's Fish

- Rating: 3.7/5 (15 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 865 North Main St. Dayton, Ohio

- Categories: fish & chips, southern, seafood

#3. Royal bourbon chicken

- Rating: 3.8/5 (16 reviews)

- Address: 6020 Old Troy Pike Dayton, Ohio

- Categories: southern, chicken shop, seafood

#2. Dayton Fish, Inc

- Rating: 4.3/5 (27 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3939 North Main St. Dayton, Ohio

- Categories: seafood

#1. The Silver Slipper

- Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)

- Address: 1105 Wayne Ave. Parking In back Dayton, Ohio

- Categories: wine bars, seafood, ramen

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.