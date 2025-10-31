Stacker compiled the highest scoring NBA players born in New York.

Basketball has grown into a truly global game, with players from every corner of the world now filling NBA rosters. But the league's American roots still run deep — and many of its top scorers got their start in hometown gyms and high school courts across the United States.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest scoring NBA players born in Ohio using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to their total NBA career points. Only players who scored at least 500 total career points in the NBA were considered. Games played, minutes played, and career averages were provided as supplementary insights. Data is as of October 29, 2025.

Read on to see which stars and hometown legends top the list for Ohio.

#20. Larry Jones

- City: Columbus

- Years played: 1965-1974 (8 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 551 (18,956 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.7 AST

- Total career points: 10,505

#19. Dave Robisch

- City: Cincinnati

- Years played: 1972-1984 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 930 (22,780 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST

- Total career points: 10,581

#18. Alvin Robertson

- City: Barberton

- Years played: 1985-1996 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 779 (24,669 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.0 AST

- Total career points: 10,882

#17. Larry Foust

- City: Painesville

- Years played: 1951-1962 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 817 (21,890 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 13.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST

- Total career points: 11,198

#16. Jim Paxson

- City: Kettering

- Years played: 1980-1990 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 784 (21,357 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST

- Total career points: 11,199

#15. Bobby Jones

- City: Akron

- Years played: 1975-1986 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 941 (25,728 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 12.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST

- Total career points: 11,391

#14. Dick Snyder

- City: North Canton

- Years played: 1967-1979 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 964 (25,676 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST

- Total career points: 11,755

#13. Herb Williams

- City: Columbus

- Years played: 1982-1999 (18 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,102 (28,484 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST

- Total career points: 11,944

#12. Michael Redd

- City: Columbus

- Years played: 2001-2012 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 629 (20,104 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST

- Total career points: 11,972

#11. Johnny Green

- City: Dayton

- Years played: 1960-1973 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,057 (24,624 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST

- Total career points: 12,281

#10. Kevin Martin

- City: Zanesville

- Years played: 2005-2016 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 714 (21,559 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 17.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST

- Total career points: 12,396

#9. Charles Oakley

- City: Cleveland

- Years played: 1986-2004 (19 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,282 (40,280 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 9.7 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.5 AST

- Total career points: 12,417

#8. Jim Jackson

- City: Toledo

- Years played: 1993-2006 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 885 (29,067 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 14.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST

- Total career points: 12,690

#7. Ron Harper

- City: Dayton

- Years played: 1987-2001 (15 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,009 (31,199 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 13.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST

- Total career points: 13,910

#6. Jerry Lucas

- City: Middletown

- Years played: 1964-1974 (11 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 829 (32,131 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 17.0 PTS, 15.6 REB, 3.3 AST

- Total career points: 14,053

#5. Nate Thurmond

- City: Akron

- Years played: 1964-1977 (14 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 964 (35,881 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 15.0 PTS, 15.0 REB, 2.7 AST

- Total career points: 14,437

#4. CJ McCollum

- City: Canton

- Years played: 2014-2026 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 791 (25,396 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST

- Total career points: 15,467

#3. Stephen Curry

- City: Akron

- Years played: 2010-2026 (17 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,031 (35,127 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 24.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.4 AST

- Total career points: 25,521

#2. John Havlicek

- City: Martins Ferry

- Years played: 1963-1978 (16 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,270 (46,471 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 20.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST

- Total career points: 26,395

#1. LeBron James

- City: Akron

- Years played: 2004-2025 (22 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,562 (59,041 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 27.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST

- Total career points: 42,184

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 41 states.