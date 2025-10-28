The highest-value homes in Canton

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Savannah, GA.

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Canton's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 8740 Arlington Ave Nw, North Canton, OH 44720

- Approximate home value: $3,576,892

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 8740 Arlington Ave Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 on Redfin.com

#2. 6494 Armandale Ave, Canton, OH 44718

- Approximate home value: $3,328,895

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 10,192

- See 6494 Armandale Ave, Canton, OH 44718 on Redfin.com

#3. 6490 Friarsgate Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718

- Approximate home value: $3,194,746

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 19,623

- See 6490 Friarsgate Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718 on Redfin.com

#4. 1720 Perry Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44708

- Approximate home value: $3,029,458

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 8,227

- See 1720 Perry Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44708 on Redfin.com

#5. 2807 Perry Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44708

- Approximate home value: $2,588,528

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 8,873

- See 2807 Perry Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44708 on Redfin.com

#6. 1521 Easthill St Se, North Canton, OH 44720

- Approximate home value: $2,373,166

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 6,140

- See 1521 Easthill St Se, North Canton, OH 44720 on Redfin.com

#7. 7170 Farmdale Ave Nw, North Canton, OH 44720

- Approximate home value: $2,341,363

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 9,819

- See 7170 Farmdale Ave Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 on Redfin.com

#8. 6724 Glengarry Ave Nw, Canton, OH 44718

- Approximate home value: $2,336,933

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 8,762

- See 6724 Glengarry Ave Nw, Canton, OH 44718 on Redfin.com

#9. 7022 Tobin Cir Nw, North Canton, OH 44720

- Approximate home value: $2,273,030

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,782

- See 7022 Tobin Cir Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 on Redfin.com

#10. 7805 Pine Ridge St Nw, North Canton, OH 44720

- Approximate home value: $2,215,703

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 6,625

- See 7805 Pine Ridge St Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 on Redfin.com

#11. 10366 Immel Ave Ne, Canton, OH 44721

- Approximate home value: $2,207,499

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: not available

- See 10366 Immel Ave Ne, Canton, OH 44721 on Redfin.com

#12. 8341 Nottinghill Cir Nw, North Canton, OH 44720

- Approximate home value: $2,189,678

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 6,705

- See 8341 Nottinghill Cir Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 on Redfin.com

#13. 3133 Bretton St Nw, North Canton, OH 44720

- Approximate home value: $2,175,481

- Beds: 42

- Baths: 36

- Square feet: 26,408

- See 3133 Bretton St Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 on Redfin.com

#14. 2601 Fox Hill Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44708

- Approximate home value: $2,157,373

- Beds: 11

- Baths: 10.5

- Square feet: 10,132

- See 2601 Fox Hill Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44708 on Redfin.com

#15. 7707 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44721

- Approximate home value: $2,141,875

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 4,764

- See 7707 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44721 on Redfin.com

#16. 5505 E Shore Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718

- Approximate home value: $2,138,091

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 6,285

- See 5505 E Shore Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718 on Redfin.com

#17. 8428 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44721

- Approximate home value: $2,053,912

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 5,306

- See 8428 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44721 on Redfin.com

#18. 7237 Brycewood Cir Nw, North Canton, OH 44720

- Approximate home value: $1,972,819

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 8,334

- See 7237 Brycewood Cir Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.