The highest-value homes in Mansfield

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Longview, WA.

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Mansfield's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 380 N Main St, Mansfield, OH 44902

- Approximate home value: $3,236,903

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 82,620

#2. 1366 Orweiler Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Approximate home value: $2,388,724

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 1.5

- Square feet: 1,586

#3. 633 Orchard Park Rd, Mansfield, OH 44904

- Approximate home value: $1,663,908

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 1,344

#4. 1320 S Home Rd, Mansfield, OH 44904

- Approximate home value: $1,543,832

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 3,384

#5. 583 Wiles Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Approximate home value: $1,454,228

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#6. 1635 Graham Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Approximate home value: $1,342,280

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 8,706

#7. 2630 Marion Avenue Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Approximate home value: $1,274,854

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 4,443

#8. 601 Springfield Cir, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Approximate home value: $1,234,047

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 11,001

#9. 1524 Charolais Dr, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Approximate home value: $1,203,686

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 6,630

#10. 635 Springfield Cir, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Approximate home value: $1,194,402

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 6,134

#11. 3000 Gass Rd, Mansfield, OH 44904

- Approximate home value: $1,193,971

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 5,687

#12. 1 Lexington Ontario Rd, Mansfield, OH 44904

- Approximate home value: $1,126,088

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,590

#13. 1784 Pin Oak Trl, Mansfield, OH 44906

- Approximate home value: $1,017,885

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,290

#14. 558 Springfield Cir, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Approximate home value: $1,002,597

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 6,592

#15. 640 Old Mill Run Rd, Mansfield, OH 44906

- Approximate home value: $998,952

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 6,968

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.