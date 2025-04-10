'Honkytonk Hollywood' may be more mature Pardi, but it's still a party

By Stephen Hubbard

Get ready to meet a slightly more grown-up version of Jon Pardi when his new album, Honkytonk Hollywood, drops Friday.

"There is less beer drinking and more soul searching on this record," he says. "And there's a lot of songs about making love. Guess that's where this one came into a new kinda thing. It's like make a family, making babies, making people dance, still."

Appropriately, the album's title track was inspired by his wife.

"'Honkytonk Hollywood' is basically a song about Summer that I didn't write," Jon explains. "But it kinda paints a [picture of a] blond-haired babe from California movin' to Tennessee [who] fell in love with the singer in a band."

"It's one of my favorite tracks. We've had that for a long time, ready to record it," he adds.

Pardi also worked with renowned producer Jay Joyce for the first time. But never fear: he says you'll still find the same ol' Jon Pardi you know and love.

"There's still beer-drinking honky-tonking. It's jus got a little more depth, you know," he says. "I guess that's why there's 17 songs on it. It's got all the feels. It's a roller coaster of emotions, so it's little bit of something for everybody."

Honkytonk Hollywood also boasts Jon's latest hit, "Friday Night Heartbreaker."

