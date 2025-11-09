House cleaner shot and killed after she showed up at wrong address

WHITESTOWN, Indiana — A house cleaner was shot and killed after she arrived at the wrong house in an Indiana subdivision last week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, around 6:49 a.m., officers with the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a “possible” residential entry in progress at a home in the Heritage subdivision, according to a social media post from the department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman on the front porch of the home.

The woman had been shot and was pronounced dead when officers arrived. The man was uninjured.

Officers determined that the man and the woman were members of a cleaning crew who had mistakenly arrived at the wrong address.

The pair did not appear to have entered the home, according to police.

An investigation is underway, “all individuals involved” in the incident are being interviewed, the department said in its post.

The department also said they are working closely with the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office to “ensure every aspect of this case is handled with care and diligence.”

On Friday, the department shared an update on the ongoing investigation on social media.

The department identified the woman who was shot as 32-year-old Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Velasquez’s manner of death was ruled as homicide by the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

“It is important to clarify that the term ‘homicide’ is a medical classification indicating that one human being caused the death of another,” the department said. “This designation does not imply criminal intent or legal culpability, and it should not be interpreted as a criminal finding.”

The department has yet to release the identity of the homeowner, saying that this is a “complex, delicate, and evolving case” and that it would be “both inappropriate and potentially dangerous” to release that information.

The department asked for the public’s patience and understanding while the investigation continues.

