How to find the best cooling sheets

You can flip the pillow and kick off the covers, but if your sheets are trapping heat, there’s no escaping a sweaty night.

Hot sleepers know the struggle. While temperature regulation depends on several factors like your bedroom setup, your sleepwear and even your mattress, your sheets are one of the easiest and most impactful places to start. Some fabrics breathe. Others don't. And some materials marketed as "cooling" can actually do the opposite.

So how do you separate the gimmicks from the game-changers? In this guide, Naturepedic walks you through what cooling sheets actually are, how they work and what to look for when shopping (plus how your mattress might be making things hotter than they need to be).

What are cooling bed sheets?

Cooling bed sheets help you to regulate your body temperature throughout the night, keeping you balanced and comfortable. These sheets are typically made from materials that promote breathability, moisture-wicking and absorbency. Let’s break down exactly what that means.

Breathability

One of the key characteristics of the best cooling sheets is breathability. Breathable fabrics allow air to circulate, helping to dissipate heat and keep you cool. This is particularly important during the warmer months or if you live in a hot climate.

Moisture wicking

Moisture-wicking fabrics are another must for hot sleepers. These materials draw moisture away from your skin and onto the surface of the fabric, where it can evaporate quickly to help keep you dry and comfortable throughout the night.

Absorbency

Absorbency also plays a quiet but critical role in keeping you comfortable. Cooling sheets made with absorbent materials help soak up sweat before it becomes a problem, so you’re not waking up damp, sticky or uncomfortable.

4 factors to consider when shopping for cooling sheets

Not all cooling sheets live up to the label. To find a set that actually works for you, it helps to understand what really impacts qualities like breathability, moisture-wicking and absorbency. From the type of fabric to how the sheets are woven, small details can make a big difference in how cool and breathable your bed feels. Here are four key factors to keep in mind as you shop.

1. Fabric

The fabric your sheets are made from has a major impact on how cool they feel. Natural fibers like organic cotton or linen are top choices — they're breathable, moisture-wicking and better at regulating temperature than synthetics. Just be sure they're GOTS certified if you want the real deal when it comes to organic.

2. Thread count

While a higher thread count is often associated with luxury, it doesn't necessarily mean better cooling. Sheets that are woven too densely can actually trap heat and restrict airflow. For cooling sheets, a thread count between 200 and 400 is ideal — it balances softness, durability and breathability.

3. Weave

The weave of the fabric affects how it feels and performs. Percale and sateen are two common weaves you'll see when it comes to bed sheets: Percale is crisp and cool, making it a great choice for hot sleepers, while sateen is smoother and silkier but may not be as breathable.

4. Weight

The weight of your sheets plays a significant role in their cooling capabilities. Lightweight fabrics like percale or linen allow air to circulate freely, making them ideal for hot sleepers. Heavier options like flannel, jersey or dense sateens (with thread counts over 400) tend to trap heat and can leave you feeling stuffy through the night.

Fabrics hot sleepers should avoid

When searching for the best cooling sheets, it's crucial to avoid fabrics that trap heat and moisture — and when it comes to that, synthetics are the main culprit.

Polyester and microfiber may be durable and budget-friendly, but they’re synthetic, which means they don’t breathe well and can trap both heat and moisture. That often leads to a sticky, uncomfortable sleep environment, especially if you already tend to overheat.

Fleece, flannel and high-thread-count sheets are designed to insulate, making them great for cold nights, but not ideal if you’re looking to stay cool. These fabrics tend to be heavier and denser, limiting airflow and holding onto body heat.

Silk and satin might feel smooth and luxurious, but they’re not always practical for hot sleepers. Their slick surfaces can trap heat and moisture close to the skin, making you feel warmer as the night goes on. Rayon (including bamboo-derived varieties), especially in blends, can also reduce breathability and contribute to overheating, despite claims of being cooling.

If cool comfort is the goal, natural fibers like organic cotton and linen are your best bet. They’re breathable, moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating — the trifecta of cool, comfortable sleep. Skip the synthetics and let your sheets do the sweating for you.

Top picks for cooling sheets

Staying cool while you sleep is a big part of sleeping comfy — here are top recommendations for highly effective cooling sheets.

Organic cotton percale sheets

GOTS-certified organic cotton percale sheets are a top choice for hot sleepers. Percale is a plain weave that creates a crisp, matte finish while allowing for excellent airflow, making it especially breathable in warmer weather. When made with long-staple organic cotton, percale sheets offer a soft yet cool-to-the-touch feel that’s often compared to the experience of sleeping in a luxury hotel. A thread count around 300 typically hits the sweet spot between breathability and comfort, offering both durability and softness without trapping heat.

Organic linen sheets

GOTS-certified organic linen sheets are another excellent option for hot sleepers. Linen is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, thanks to its hollow fibers that promote airflow and allow moisture to evaporate quickly. This helps keep you cool and dry on warm nights. Linen also has a unique insulating quality, offering just enough weight and warmth during cooler months and making it a versatile, year-round choice for comfortable sleep in any season.

5 more tips for hot sleepers

Beyond sheets, there are additional strategies you can implement to stay cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Use a cooling mattress topper: A wool or alpaca mattress topper can add a layer of breathability and moisture-wicking to your sleep setup.

A wool or alpaca mattress topper can add a layer of breathability and moisture-wicking to your sleep setup. Keep your bedroom cool: Use fans or air conditioning to maintain a comfortable bedroom temperature — 65 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal!

Use fans or air conditioning to maintain a comfortable bedroom temperature — 65 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal! Opt for lightweight bedding: Beyond your sheets, choose lightweight blanket and duvet cover materials like linen, muslin and percale!

Beyond your sheets, choose lightweight blanket and duvet cover materials like linen, muslin and percale! Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help regulate your body temperature.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help regulate your body temperature. Take a cool shower before bed: A cool shower can lower your body temperature, making it easier to fall asleep.

Your mattress matters, too!

Finding the best cooling sheets may seem like a comfort thing, but it's so much more than that. Your core temperature naturally drops at night to help you fall and stay asleep, and the right bedding can either support or sabotage that process. Cooling sheets made with breathable, moisture-wicking materials support your body's natural sleep rhythms and help it do what it’s already trying to do: relax, reset and restore.

So if you’ve been waking up hot, tossing the covers off or struggling to stay asleep, don’t overlook your sheets. They may just be the key to unlocking cooler, deeper, better sleep.

This story was produced by Naturepedic and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.