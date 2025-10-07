How gas prices have changed in Akron in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mansfield using data from AAA. (Christian Mueller // Shutterstock/Christian Mueller // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Akron, OH metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Akron by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.99
--- Ohio average: $2.97
- Week change: +$0.19 (+6.7%)
- Year change: -$0.07 (-2.3%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.06 (6/8/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.66
- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)
- Year change: +$0.07 (+2.1%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.07 (6/20/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was produced by Cheap Insurance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!