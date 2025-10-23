How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Oct. 23, 2025

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mansfield using data from AAA. (Christian Mueller // Shutterstock/Christian Mueller // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 23.

U.S. by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.07
- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.5%)
- Year change: -$0.08 (-2.7%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.63
- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)
- Year change: +$0.04 (+1.2%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Henderson, KY: $2.41
#2. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY: $2.46
#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $2.48

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#5. Salinas, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.73

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.74

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.78

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.88

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!