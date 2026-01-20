How gas prices have changed in Youngstown in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Youngstown-Warren, OH metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 20.

Youngstown by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.67

--- Ohio average: $2.71

- Week change: -$0.09 (-3.3%)

- Year change: -$0.39 (-12.6%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.03 (6/9/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.45

- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.6%)

- Year change: -$0.16 (-4.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.07 (6/22/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.21

#2. Casper, WY: $2.22

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.23

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.43

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#4. Kahului, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.43

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#3. Wailuku, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.43

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.62

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.92

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.