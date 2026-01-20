How gas prices have changed in Canton in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Springfield, Ohio using data from AAA. (Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock/Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Canton-Massillon, OH metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 20.

Canton by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.67
--- Ohio average: $2.71
- Week change: -$0.21 (-7.3%)
- Year change: -$0.47 (-14.9%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.06 (6/8/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.39
- Week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)
- Year change: -$0.18 (-4.9%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.11 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.21
#2. Casper, WY: $2.22
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.23

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.43

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#4. Kahului, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.43

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#3. Wailuku, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.43

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.62

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.92

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter