How gas prices have changed in Mansfield in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Mansfield, OH metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 20.
Mansfield by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.72
--- Ohio average: $2.71
- Week change: -$0.12 (-4.4%)
- Year change: -$0.43 (-13.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.08 (6/14/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.57
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.4%)
- Year change: -$0.02 (-0.4%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.16 (6/21/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.21
#2. Casper, WY: $2.22
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.23
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.43
#4. Kahului, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.43
#3. Wailuku, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.43
#2. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.62
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.92
