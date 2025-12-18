How Hallmark Channel helped Brad Paisley build 'Snow Globe Town'

Brad Paisley hadn't exactly planned to put out a Christmas album in 2025, but thanks largely to Hallmark Channel, we now have Snow Globe Town.

Once plans were made for Hallmark's A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie, that unwittingly set things in motion for Brad's new yuletide collection.

"They had already asked about being a part of this Opry movie, and I said, 'Sure,'" Brad recalls. "And then they'd asked if I would write a song, and then asked if I'd write three songs, and then they asked if, like, if I had anything else, and it went from cutting a few songs for this Hallmark thing to writing a bunch. And the next thing you know, we had 16 tracks."

His previous holiday collection, Brad Paisley Christmas, came out in 2006.

You can check out Brad's Monday appearance promoting Snow Globe Town on Late Night with Seth Meyers, including his performance of "That Crazy Elf (On the Shelf)," on YouTube.

